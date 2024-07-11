Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.64.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
