WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.75

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 3026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 95,911 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

