WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.86

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 12725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $902.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

