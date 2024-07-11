WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WonderFi Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of WONDF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
About WonderFi Technologies
