WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 8,933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WRIT Media Group Price Performance

Shares of WRIT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. WRIT Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

