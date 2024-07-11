Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766,432 shares during the period. Xilio Therapeutics comprises 0.1% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilio Therapeutics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of XLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.09. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

