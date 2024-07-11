Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,400 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 9,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

Shares of XYIGF stock remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

