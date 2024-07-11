Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,400 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 9,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
Shares of XYIGF stock remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
