XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.50. XPeng shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4,570,388 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,343,000 after purchasing an additional 624,926 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

