ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Up 10.9%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 38,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

