ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 3,082,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,390,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.