ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 0.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $18.88. 1,847,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,389,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

