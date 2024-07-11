Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

