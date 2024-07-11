Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.92. 1,471,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -384.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.