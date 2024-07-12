11,000 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

