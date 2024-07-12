1,191 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

