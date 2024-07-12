1,642 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 230.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $109.37. 6,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,692. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

