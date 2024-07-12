1,850 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12,654.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,182,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $971.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

