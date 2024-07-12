23,613 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

