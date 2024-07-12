44,380 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 121,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

