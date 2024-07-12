4,668 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.
iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 192,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,267. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.
iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
