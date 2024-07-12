46,943 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $32,959,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $17,897,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 1,170,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

