5,489 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in GSK by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 62.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in GSK by 20.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

GSK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,082. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.