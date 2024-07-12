6,394 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Concord Investment Counsel Inc.

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.82. The company had a trading volume of 371,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,838. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $307.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.