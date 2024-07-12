6,757 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.00. 1,851,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,619. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

