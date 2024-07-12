AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $95,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

