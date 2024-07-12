AbbVie’s (ABBV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.07.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 111.1% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.