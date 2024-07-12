Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.62. The stock had a trading volume of 203,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

