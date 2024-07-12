Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

AMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.61. 50,776,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,510,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.92. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

