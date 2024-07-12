Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.