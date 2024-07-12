Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,055,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 219,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

