Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 1,038 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.86. The company had a trading volume of 296,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

