Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $771,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

