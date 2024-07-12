Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.04. 736,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.