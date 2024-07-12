Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

