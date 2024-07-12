Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 146.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:A traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 197,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

