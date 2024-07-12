Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 369 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $97.49. 887,681 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

