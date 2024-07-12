Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.55. 103,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,163. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $212.58 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

