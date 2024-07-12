Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $18.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,727.56. 34,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,758. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,126.84 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,658.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,609.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

