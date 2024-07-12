Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,830. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.