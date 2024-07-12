Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 26,895 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $56.09. 21,766,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,195,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

