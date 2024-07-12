Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SMH stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.50. 2,991,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.