Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 203.9% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $8,454,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 1,683,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

