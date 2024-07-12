Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 278,340 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

