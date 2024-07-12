Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.35. 193,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

