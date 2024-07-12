Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

