Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 337,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,752. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

