Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 11,206 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.90% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

PSFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 63,098 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

