Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $946.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $948.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

