Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,459,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amgen by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Amgen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.91. 410,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.34 and a 52-week high of $330.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

