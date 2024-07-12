Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $186.27. 154,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,017. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.